‘The museum is the microphone; the veterans are the voice’: Wisconsin Veterans Museum hosts ‘Souvenirs of Service’ exhibit

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum has a unique exhibit that you might want to check out!

The Souvenirs of Service display showcases items collected by Wisconsin servicemen from war.

The one-of-a-kind pieces, which range from clothing to dolls and photographs, are featured from the Civil War era to today.

“The museum is the microphone; the veterans are the voice, and that really brings out the authenticity to that experience because it’s them telling you the stories,” Kevin Hampton, a curator of history at the museum, said.

Each souvenir is presented with its own back story.

The stories represent Wisconsin natives from Eau Claire, Racine and a number of other cities.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.