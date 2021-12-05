The most-anticipated holiday film of 2021 is…

by Christina Lorey

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis.– How long as it been since you stepped foot inside a theater?

Nowadays, it’s easy to stay home and stream movies on TV. But starting this month, industry experts hope that starts to change.

“I have a giant dent on my sofa,” joked Greg Marcus, owner of the Marcus Theatres chain. “Who doesn’t, right?”

According to a new survey of 2,400 moviegoers, while 36% of families saw a movie together during Christmas week in 2020, 62% plan to do so this year. And here’s what they’re most excited to see:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (63%) “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (62%) “The Matrix: Resurrections” (49%) “The King’s Man” (45%) “Sing 2” (43%)

In addition to the new releases, the people surveyed rated their favorite holiday films to see on the big screen. Here are their top five:

“Elf” (57%) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (50%) “A Christmas Story” (46%) “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (46%) “It’s a Wonderful Life” (42%)

“It’s about being in a room full of people and the energy that comes with that,” Marcus said. “Even if the theater isn’t full, and trust me, I like to see it full. But even if it isn’t, there’s just something about seeing a movie with other people that is different. It just feels right.”

RELATED: Marcus Theatres will offer ‘vaccine-required’ shows starting Friday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.