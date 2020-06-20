The Miami Dolphins have opened a socially distanced drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium

People sit outside of their vehicles to watch a movie as part of the Outdoor Theater program offered by the Miami Dolphins football team at Hard Rock Stadium, during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The theater offers a safe way for residents to safely get out of their homes and remain socially distant. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP

(CNN) — The Miami Dolphins are opening up their home field not to an opposing team but to moviegoers to enjoy two new outdoor movie theaters.

The Dolphins unveiled the theaters Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, one of which is a drive-in theater that allows moviegoers to drive their cars onto the field to watch a film on the stadium’s big screen.

Visitors can watch from their vehicle or set up in an assigned “tailgate space” directly outside their vehicle while maintaining a 6-feet distance from other vehicles and visitors, according to the Hard Rock Stadium website. Masks must be worn in all common areas where social distancing is not possible.

Moviegoers can listen to the movie through the stadium’s speakers or from inside their cars by tuning to 100.3 on their car’s FM radio. Food and drink service is available to be ordered through an online menu and delivered directly to guests’ vehicles.

A second movie experience has been created outside the stadium in an open-air theater complete with couches and restaurant-style dining, according to the stadium’s website. Moviegoers are assigned seats for each movie and the stadium asks that guests not congregate in public areas.

Movies playing this month include “Jurassic Park,” “Despicable Me 3,” “Men In Black” and replays of past Super Bowls.

Tickets start at $17 per person for the open-air theater and $39 per vehicle for the drive-in theater, the website says. The drive-in theater can handle 175 vehicles while the outdoor theater can accommodate 400 people, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

All proceeds from the two theaters will go towards the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, according to the stadium.

