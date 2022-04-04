The Madison modern supper club meal of our dreams

If we could create the best modern supper club meal from start to finish, meant to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace, it would look something like this.

Start the Night Right | The Black Squirrel at Oz by Oz

You didn’t order an Old-Fashioned sweet? How dare you? But Brian Bartels says go for it. The co-owner of Oz by Oz, a new cocktail den and “snackeasy” on King Street, likes an Old-Fashioned with a bit more heft than the sweet, easy-drinking cocktail that’s iconic in Wisconsin. The Black Squirrel Old-Fashioned is the only drink Bartels has ever moved from one menu to another. He came up with it about 10 years ago at Fedora, the supper club-like restaurant he helped run in New York from 2010-2020. This cocktail is made with bourbon, cherry liqueur, maple syrup, house-made toasted pecan bitters and orange zest. It pays homage to his hometown of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, which is famous for its black squirrels. Bartels says to expect drinks like this on Cranberry Club’s bar menu.

If you want an Old-Fashioned Order…

“I like rye whiskey. I like it spicier. If I’m in a Wisconsin supper club, I’ll ask for a rye whiskey Old-Fashioned press. I usually default to that because it’s what most bartenders are automatically familiar with making, but if it’s a bartender who is familiar with a pre-Prohibition Old-Fashioned or a non-Wisconsin Old-Fashioned, I’ll ask for no muddled fruit — I know, this is probably going to make some people in Wisconsin upset — but no muddled fruit. Just bitters, sugar, spirit and then garnished with a lemon and orange peel.” –Brian Bartels

A Dozen Good Reasons to Order an App | Deviled Egg Platter at Heritage Tavern

Heritage Tavern owner and chef Dan Fox says he had “supper club” in his original business plan to define the East Mifflin Street restaurant’s concept, but ultimately took it out. That doesn’t mean the upscale farm-to-table eatery doesn’t incorporate familiar supper club elements. “The undertone of a supper club has always kind of been there, just subtly and not really promoted,” Fox says. One of those subtleties is the deviled egg offering, reminiscent of both old and new. The deviled egg is a key feature of the Lazy Susan, which was a 1960s Midwest supper club staple. The shareable appetizer, often served on a rotating tray, presented a selection of snacks, including charcuterie, herring, pickled veggies, cheese, trout, crackers, bread and, of course, deviled eggs. But 40 years later in the late 2000s and early 2010s, deviled eggs became a target of chefs across the country who began using interesting ingredients and presentations to make the humble egg a bit fancier. Fox’s renditions include a pork fried rice egg augmented by char siu (barbecued pork) and pork belly. The spicy tuna egg is given a kick with tobiko wasabi. He adds truffles to some, caviar to others and he pickles one in beet juice. Fox says he realized just how labor-intensive it was to make them after they stopped offering the dish during COVID-19, but they came back quickly after customers demanded a return of the shareable dish with the show-stopping colors and textures.

A Memorable Meal | Dinner at The Harvey House

The Harvey House menu, from the kitchen of former French Laundry sous-chef Joe Papach, is the kind you’d hope to see in a supper club book 50 years from now. It’s a clever tribute to simple supper club classics, updated with modern flourishes. Shrimp cocktail, oysters Rockefeller, a relish tray, a wedge salad, fish, steak, a grasshopper dessert — the gang’s all here. It’s approachable fine dining, and the restaurant’s atmosphere, service and bar menu are its best complements.

Nightcap | Grasshopper at The Del-Bar

We’re taking the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach with this one. Boozy ice cream cocktails are a rare treat if you see them on the menu these days, so there’s no need to stray from tradition here. The grasshopper — usually made with crème de cacao, crème de menthe and ice cream — is Wisconsin’s most famous after-dinner tipple. We have the baby-boom era to thank for introducing us to after-dinner drinks. The Del-Bar in Wisconsin Dells has a full menu of nightcaps, including the grasshopper, brandy Alexander, pink squirrel, banana banshee, golden Cadillac and velvet hammer.