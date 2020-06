The Loper Report: HBO takes streaming to the “Max”

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Film critic Wil Loper breaks down all that’s available on AT&T’s new streaming service, HBO Max. He also recommends “Space Force,” the new Netflix series starring Steve Carell and season two of “Ramy.”

