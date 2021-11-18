The Lake Superior Barn sleeps 20 in a north woods respite

On the northern edge of Wisconsin, close to Duluth, Minnesota, lies the Lake Superior Barn, a remote, rustic structure in the town of Maple, a five-hour trek from Madison. The massive barn — which has six bedrooms and sleeps 20 — rests on 320 acres of forests and beaches, surrounded by the Brule River State Forest and right on the south shore of Lake Superior.

Tom and Nicole Wolfe opened the home for rentals in 2009 after building it using reclaimed lumber, steel and nails from seven 100-year-old Minnesota barns.

Tom Wolfe says many people treat the cabin as a home base when venturing to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore — a spot known especially for its beauty in the winter — state parks or nearby cities for daytrips. But others use the barn as a retreat for rest and rejuvenation, embracing the activities on the property.

Photo by Jon Kreye

Photo by Jon Kreye

Photo by Jon Kreye Photo by Jon Kreye

Photo by Jon Kreye

Courtesy of Troy Thies/Lake Superior Barn









There are plenty of ways to warm up at this cabin. A hot tub and sauna are located outside the home, and there’s an outdoor fire pit and an indoor wood-burning fireplace. Inside the multilevel structure, you’ll also find many spots to relax or play games with family members. The loft has a selection of books, beanbag chairs, board games and puzzles for guests to use. There’s even a game room with a Ping-Pong table.

In addition to taking in the views of one of the Great Lakes, you can explore trails in the surrounding woods and check out Haukkula Creek on the property. Winter is a good time to strap on snowshoes and trudge through northern Wisconsin snow. Bonus: Since it’s a private area, your group will have the whole place to yourselves.

Find Lake Superior Barn: lakesuperiorbarn.com

