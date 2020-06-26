The Kollege Klub closes as public health officials put new restrictions on bars citing spread of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — The Kollege Klub, a popular bar located on the corner of Langdon and Lake streets on the edge of the UW-Madison campus, closed the same day that public health officials imposed new restrictions on bars citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a photo shared on the bar’s Instagram story Thursday evening the bar will be closed “effective immediately, until is is determined safe to reopen.”

The decision to close came roughly an hour before Public Health Madison & Dane County officials announced amendments to its Forward Dane reopening plan. The new rules limit private gatherings to 10 or fewer people, require bar patrons to be seated at all times and ban standing service at establishments.

Over the past few days, Dane County has seen large spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday 105 new cases were confirmed, which is the most within any 24-hour day period since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials said that of those who tested positive, roughly 45% said they had recently attended gatherings, parties or meetings with people from outside of their households. Many of those interviewed said they had recently gone to bars.

On June 18, a line of at least 50 people waiting to enter the bar stretched alongside the building until at least 11 p.m.