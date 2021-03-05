‘The ice is never 100% safe’: Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of deteriorating ice conditions

MADISON, Wis. — As the weather continues to warm, local safety officials are asking residents to use extra caution if they venture out onto the ice.

Officials with Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement said any residents planning to go ice fishing or partake in other winter sports should make sure they have the appropriate flotation and safety equipment.

“Above all, remember, the ice is never 100% safe,” officials said in a news release.

Safety officials said individuals should always tell a friend or family member of their plans before venturing out.

