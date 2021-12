The I-94 rivalry renews Saturday at the Kohl Center

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The 125th meeting between Wisconsin and Marquette tips off on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers lead the all-time series 68-58, but have lost 4 of the last 6 in the series.

The Golden Eagles won last year’s meeting 67-65 thanks to Justin Lewis tip-in off a missed free throw with 0.9 seconds left.

