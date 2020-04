The Home Depot donates masks to Janesville firefighters

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Fire Department is thanking a nationwide home improvement retailer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Janesville Fire Department is very grateful for all the support we have received in helping to protect our… Posted by Janesville Fire Department on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

According to a Facebook post, The Home Depot donated 3M masks to the department to protect paramedics and firefighters.

Comments

comments