The Hmong Institute to host vaccine clinic for Hmong, Southeast Asian community Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — The Hmong Institute is partnering with a local clinic Tuesday to vaccinate Hmong and Southeast Asian residents 65 and older.

The clinic, run in partnership with Benevolent Specialists Project, will run from 9:30 to noon at the Life Center, located at 4402 Femrite Dr.

Clinic organizers said misinformation on social media and cultural and language barriers have caused uncertainty among elders about when they will be able to get vaccinated. The clinic will be staffed by Hmong nurses from the Hmong Nurses Association who will be able to answer any questions patients may have.

“We heard from many elders in the Hmong and Southeast Asian community that they do not have access to MyChart, do not know how to use the internet, and cannot call to set up vaccine appointments due to language barriers,” Peng Her, CEO of The Hmong Institute said. “Elders keep asking us when will they get their vaccine shot.”

Peng said he hopes giving elders a chance to see others get vaccinated will help them overcome their vaccine hesitancy.

Benevolent Specialists is a free clinic that provides care to uninsured and low-income patients throughout South-Central Wisconsin. The group’s medical director said the clinic decided to go mobile to get more residents vaccinated and informed.

“Concerned that our patient population may be uncomfortable with or not have access to getting vaccinated due to transportation and/or communication restraints, we decided to become a mobile vaccination team working in conjunction with Dane County Public Health and The Hmong Institute,” Dr. Tim Docter, Medical Director of Benevolent Specialists Project said.

In addition to Tuesday’s clinic, The Hmong Institute has created a COVID-19 hotline and is partnering with Public Health Madison & Dane County to share accurate information about vaccines with the Hmong and Southeast Asian community.

