The history of the Beloit College Powerhouse, site of hazardous gas incident

by Naomi Kowles

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit College Powerhouse where a hazardous gas incident Wednesday led three people to be hospitalized has a colorful history and was recognized just months ago by the governor himself.

The current Powerhouse is a transformation of an old Alliant Energy power plant. It opened in early 2020 as a recreational facility for Beloit College students, and Gov. Tony Evers was there in September to recognize how the renovation met energy-efficient goals.

Officials do not expect Wednesday’s hazardous spill to be a lasting concern, but it comes less than two years into the facility’s renovated lifespan.

More than a decade ago, Beloit College leaders first saw the potential in the old coal plant, which was at the time slated to be torn down.

With millions of dollars of donations and public funds, they transformed it — without debt — into a multi-use student union, recreation center and athletic center.

It was the renovation’s focus on energy efficiency that has drawn award after award and led to Evers’ visit two months ago.

“The folks here at Beloit College early on understood that a focus on sustainability would not only improve the bottom line for the college, but also the economy, the community and the environment,” the governor said at the time.

City officials said the issue was not structural so it would not have been caught through an inspection.

