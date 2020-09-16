The kitchen is a place where friends and families gather, especially during the holidays. Three area expert teams can meet your tastes to help you design one of the most important rooms in your house.

Beauty and Function

Kitchens are commonly referred to as the heart of the home. Gatherings of family and friends, holiday cooking and years of memories will grow out of a kitchen — why not create those memories in the kitchen of your dreams?

At Dream Kitchens, a full-service design and remodel company, you have the ability to create or remodel your kitchen with equal parts style and functionality. Dream understands that while kitchens should be beautiful, their functionality needs to match each customer’s daily activities and habits.

“The truth is that it’s not about style all day long. You have to live in the space and use the product, and it’s got to last over time,” says Jerry Schmidt of Dream Kitchens. “That makes a big difference. The quality we provide, we pride ourselves on.”

Schmidt says that while customers have been heavily focused on farmhouse styles in recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of light-colored wood and a modern feel.

“People are getting back into some of the natural wood tones,” says Schmidt. “We’re seeing more color, more blues and greens have been popular, along with natural tones like alder, maple and oak. Black cabinetry has been pretty popular as well, along with clean lines and a less-is-more style.”

Dream Kitchens is also home to the Dream line of cabinetry, which you can’t get anywhere else.

“The quality of construction in the Dream cabinet line, compared to other cabinet systems being installed around town, is tenfold. It’s the best you can get for the dollar,” says Schmidt.

When you build your kitchen with Dream, you’ll be involved in the process from start to finish. After workshopping with your designer, they will present you with a colored 3D rendering of your space. You’ll get to pick from a huge array of materials, colors, styles and products, and you’ll see them digitally in your space before making a conclusive decision.

Whatever your ideal kitchen may be, if you can dream it, the Dream Team can make it happen.



FLOOR360’s design team can help you create the perfect kitchen to fit your style and needs.

Their talented designers work closely with clients to present the best options to tie together one of the most important rooms in your home.

“Depending on the type of use and traffic each kitchen receives, FLOOR360’s experts guide our clients to the right product that will function correctly while also meeting design tastes,” says Jen Fickling, director of residential sales for FLOOR360.

Hardwood flooring is a classic kitchen option, she said, with lighter oak shades being very popular right now. Households with pets and children can benefit from luxury vinyl plank as a scratch- and water-resistant option. Fickling also says tile flooring is a popular modern choice that can offer a creative flair.

“The current trend toward larger format tiles paired with interesting accent shapes like hexagons and bold patterns can really add a strong design element to your home,” she says.

In addition to a variety of flooring options, FLOOR360 also sells and installs quartz countertops, backsplash tiling and Hunter Douglas window treatments.

Fickling says tile backsplashes allow homeowners to add more personality to their kitchens, with thousands of unique tile shapes, designs and colors to choose from.

“We also have the most talented installers in the industry who do artisan-level work that’s monitored by a project manager who performs inspections before, during and after the installation,” Fickling says.

FLOOR360 clients have access to the full Hunter Douglas window coverings catalog and preferred pricing, along with dedicated experts to handle measuring and installation.

“In addition to providing a finished and polished look to your kitchen design, Hunter Douglas adds energy efficiency and security to your home.”

Visualize Your Room

CTW Abbey Carpet and Floor, a locally owned flooring and professional design store in McFarland, has been providing customers with top notch kitchen flooring since 2000, and beautiful cabinets and countertops to match since 2011.

Specializing in both builds and remodels, CTW continually strives to create the best kitchens in the area. With a highly skilled team to guide you through your project, offering everything from product knowledge and design to installation and care, you will work consistently with the same team to keep your project on track.

“Typically what we like to do is set up a time to meet with the customer first at our showroom and go through what they’re expecting for their kitchen,” says Shelby of CTW. “Do they need walls torn down? Do they want to tear down current cabinets and install new ones? We get a feel for what you want right away, and once we have that initial meeting, we put the design together and see what the project would be like.”

While CTW got their start in flooring, it also offers full-service cabinetry and countertop services including numerous product lines, as well as tile and grout cleaning to keep your kitchen floors looking as good as the day they were installed.

Along with CTW’s extensive flooring selections, a wide range of materials, colors and styles of cabinetry and countertops will complete your kitchen’s fresh new look.

“The gray trend was really in for the last four or five years, and I’m really seeing people get away from that,” says Shelby. “Now, if they’re going with a painted cabinet, they’re doing an actual color like a blue or green. People are combining new tones as well, such as painted cabinets and wood tones, to create something other than a cookie cutter kitchen.”

Whether you’re building or remodeling your kitchen, you can shop local at CTW Abbey where you’ll be supported every step of the way, from start, to a beautiful finish. •