‘The Healing Art Show’: Local coffee shop hosts exhibit with artworks by artists with mental illnesses

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — A variety of artworks are on display in at Lakeside St. Coffeeshop this month in an exhibit titled “The Healing Art Show.” All participating artists identify themselves to be living with a mental illness.

The show is presented by the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) who said these artists found comfort and recovery through creating art.

“They are more than just their mental illness…they have creative talents and other things in their lives that they focus on and prioritize,” said NAMI Communications and Event Coordinator Ellie Thompson.

She also explained that the show, now up for the 14th time, had more artists than ever submit their work this year.

Although NAMI serves as a resource for all ages, the organization is hoping to especially reach children during this time. They recently created an education video on mental illness and health which, after being shared online, spread quickly.

“We made a children’s video called ‘Let’s Talk About Mental Illness’…it’s a really cute video and it’s supposed to help spark the conversation about mental health and mental illness with kids,” said Thompson.

For those unable to attend the exhibit, NAMI created a virtual presentation of all of the artworks. The children’s video and additional information can be found on their website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.