The Great Dane is selling really cheap beer for a really good cause

MADISON, Wis. — You can’t eat inside at The Great Dane right now, but the local restaurant chain has plans for getting rid of a lot of excess beer right now: sell it — really cheap.

According to a news release, The Great Dane will sell deeply discounted crowlers, growlers and kegs and donate all profits to Briarpatch Youth Services, which helps runaways, homeless and at-risk youth.

Crowlers (32 ounces) will sell for $3, while growers (64 ounces) will cost $5 each starting Thursday and running through May, or as long as supplies last. Customers can get 1/6 barrels for $19 and 1/2 barrels for $39 of everything on tap, too.

You can place your order online here.

