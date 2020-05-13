The Great Dane is selling really cheap beer for a really good cause
MADISON, Wis. — You can’t eat inside at The Great Dane right now, but the local restaurant chain has plans for getting rid of a lot of excess beer right now: sell it — really cheap.
According to a news release, The Great Dane will sell deeply discounted crowlers, growlers and kegs and donate all profits to Briarpatch Youth Services, which helps runaways, homeless and at-risk youth.
Crowlers (32 ounces) will sell for $3, while growers (64 ounces) will cost $5 each starting Thursday and running through May, or as long as supplies last. Customers can get 1/6 barrels for $19 and 1/2 barrels for $39 of everything on tap, too.
You can place your order online here.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.