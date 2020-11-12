‘The flag needs to be flying’: Family raises money to restore memorial honoring service men, women

HOLLANDALE, Wis. – A family is raising money to restore a memorial on their property to its former glory.

It’s easy to see why Justin Gruenenfelder and his wife bought property to farm in Hollandale last year.

“The view — it’s beautiful out there,” Gruenenfelder said.

One other thing caught his eye.

“It was pretty unique,” he said. “You can see it for miles. It’s up on the ridge. It’s beautiful. It’s America.”

Gruenenfelder promised to keep up a memorial with a large flag when he bought the property from its former owner, Richard Taylor.

“It’s probably the largest flag I’ve ever seen,” he said. “My kids are younger. When we’re driving over there from our residence you can pick it out above the tree line on the highway and you’re probably three miles away.”

“Service men and women just don’t get the credit they deserve,” Taylor said. “I thought I would pay tribute to them.”

In 2009, Taylor had the memorial made, dedicated to his brother, who served two years in the army, along with police, firefighters, emergency responders and all who have served our country. Metal artwork also decorates the skyline just off McKenna Road.

“It meant a lot. It meant awful lot to me,” Taylor said. “And for Justin to keep it up, that means a lot to me, also.”

Now living in Arizona, Taylor said people have come from different states and countries to see the memorial and flag, which sits atop a 2,000-pound flagpole 100 feet in the sky.

“The service men come up there, and it brings tears to some of their eyes when they stand there and see the flag,” he said.

But the flag is no longer there. A storm last month damaged the flagpole and rope, bringing down the flag and knocking over some of the metal artwork when Gruenenfelder and his family were out of town.

“That was terrible,” Taylor said.

“I felt terrible,” Gruenenfelder said, adding that the costs to repair everything came as a shock. “It’s a lot.”

He needs to replace the flag at a cost of $2,000, along with the ropes. In addition, he said the artwork needs concrete bases and welding and the landscaping could use some work. In total, he is hoping to raise $10,000 on his GoFundMe page.

“I would feel totally honored (to see it restored),” Gruenenfelder said. “We’re going to contribute as much as we can, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

On Veterans Day, the flag may be out of sight but certainly not out of mind. He’s thankful to those who have already helped out to keep the flag a part of the landscape.

“My goal was to have it flying by today, but it didn’t work out,” Gruenenfelder said. “The flag needs to be flying.

“It will mean a lot to me,” Taylor said, saying he’s planning to help out.

Gruenenfelder’s goal is to keep the memorial open and in good condition for anyone who wants to stop by and see it. The GoFundMe link can be found here.