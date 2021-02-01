The Faces of Plumbing: RHD Plumbing

Dina and Mark Opsahl and family of RHD Plumbing

When Dina and Mark Opsahl purchased RHD Plumbing from its previous owners in 2017, they knew from the start they wanted to cultivate a family-oriented business culture and environment. In just three years, they’ve grown from 45 to 150 employees and consider every single one of them family.

And many of them are — literally. The RHD team includes two daughters, two sons-in-law, a “future plumber” (their youngest son) plus four siblings.

“We love to work together,” says Dina Opsahl, chief executive officer of RHD Plumbing in Stoughton. “The relationships formed through the workplace enhance and motivate our employees to perform at their peak and have a healthy company mindset that is best for our customers and clients.”

Since 2006, RHD has specialized in multifamily developments and commercial contracts and, with the Opsahls’ leadership, expanded to serve additional clients in new residential construction, residential remodeling, special projects and general service.

1480 Oak Opening Dr., Stoughton, 608.873.8903, rhdplumbing.com

