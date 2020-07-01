The Faces of Madison Dentistry: Dental Health Associates of Madison

For more than 50 years Dental Health Associates of Madison (DHA) has been providing full-service, patient-centered dental care with dozens of doctors across seven convenient locations. DHA partners to serve patients — through general and family dental, orthodontics, periodontics, implant services, endodontics and cosmetic dentistry — all in the same office.

Even though DHA is a group practice, the doctors collaborate to provide comprehensive dental care to each patient. By housing different specialties within one organization, doctors can work together to provide a complete plan that best benefits each patient. Thanks to great staff retention, patients are comfortable seeing the same faces every time they come for treatment.

DHA’s mission is to provide the highest-quality compassionate care, and that extends beyond practice walls to the greater community, particularly through volunteer efforts such as More Smiles Wisconsin, Give a Kid a Smile and Donated Dental Services.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DHA has continued to make the safety of patients, staff and the community a top priority. The company has worked diligently to source personal protective equipment (PPE), adjust layout and patient flow and continue to educate and train clinicians and other staff as the landscape evolves. Additionally, using OSHA, CDC and dental resources, DHA has established protocols for all aspects of patient and staff interactions to reduce infection transmission to the lowest possible level.

DHA knows that not everyone loves going to the dentist, so the company strives to make patients comfortable in a stress-and-judgement-free environment. Patients leave with more than a clean, healthy mouth. The doctors at DHA feel that by improving their patients’ dental health and appearance, they’re also helping them build confidence and overall well-being.

