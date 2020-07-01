The Faces of Home Building: Keuler Construction

The Faces of Madison 2020

Madison Magazine by Madison Magazine

The company’s slogan says it all: “Simply the best.” The family-owned Keuler Construction has made a name for itself in the homebuilding industry by building the highest-quality homes in the area. Willy Keuler’s decades in the building industry and his unwavering attention to craftsmanship, communication and total customer satisfaction have earned Keuler Construction a reputation for exceptional personal and professional dedication to each and every home construction project. This level of service, detail and care is a rare commodity in the industry. Now, after growing up in the family business and graduating from UW–Madison, son Bailey Keuler works alongside Willy and his wife, Michele, making it a true family endeavor.

8308 WI-19, Cross Plains, 608.798.1771, keulerconstruction.com

