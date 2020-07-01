The Faces of Banking: Oregon Community Bank

Oregon Community Bank and McFarland State Bank share a strong commitment to supporting the people who live and work in their communities. It was a natural fit for the two banks to merge, because both have focused on deepening their local roots and offering a diverse, creative and valuable financial resource to the businesses, families and individuals who are the keys to their vibrant communities.

“Our goal is to serve clients, support colleagues and invest in our communities,” Steve Peotter, president and CEO, says. “We are excited to continue the exceptional client experience that both Oregon Community Bank and McFarland State Bank have been known for.”

The merger means clients will soon have access to 11 banking offices in south central Wisconsin. Peotter said that while the bank is modern and forward-thinking, continually open to utilizing new technologies to provide the best client experience, vintage amenities and personal attention continue to be the foundation of the bank’s service.

“We see our approach as a hybrid model that can be adapted to fit the way the client prefers to bank,” added Peotter.

Oregon Community Bank and McFarland State Bank have a strong history of community support. This has included sponsoring youth sports teams, donating time and resources to Habitat for Humanity and supporting other organizations that enrich the quality of life for the community.

Colleagues from both institutions are excited to continue their strong traditions of service as one community bank.

733 N. Main St., Oregon, 608.835.3168, oregoncommunitybank.com

