The Facea of Hospice Care: Heartland Hospice Care

The Faces of Hospice Care: Heartland Hospice Care

The Faces of Madison 2020

Hospice is about more than providing comfortable care for people in the twilight of their lives.

Ryan Klaustermeier, administrator for Heartland Hospice serving south central Wisconsin, says his team is focused on enriching the lives of patients and families.

“Hospice allows you to assess and identify what’s important to you in your life and to focus on that,” he says.

Heartland Hospice Care, the largest not-for-profit hospice organization in the U.S., has eight regional agencies serving Wisconsin. The south central hub serves Dane County and its bordering counties.

Klaustermeier said Heartland Hospice offers a range of services beyond medical care, including the assistance of personal care workers and grief counselors. Engaging hospice care as early as possible allows patients and families to benefit from more of those support services.

In light of COVID-19, staff members have employed top-notch infection-control measures to protect themselves and patients. Klaustermeier said he is proud of his team’s dedication to patients.

“Our team has remained steadfast in their commitment to the community,” he said.

2801 Crossroads Dr., Suite 2000, Madison, 608.819.0033, heartlandhospice.com/Madison

