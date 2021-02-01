The Face of Skin Health: Allure Skin Health

Kimberly Monroe

Beginning her career as an oncology nurse, aesthetic nurse and Allure Skin Health owner, Kimberly Monroe has always wanted to help others find their best health and live their best lives. With more than 25 years of experience as a nurse in the aesthetic and plastic surgery industry, Kimberly offers her patients the highest level of confidence and trust. She is compassionate, understanding and committed to providing excellent patient outcomes. In addition, she has been a national educator on injectables and other aesthetic rejuvenation treatments including medical skin care, chemical peels and lasers.

As Kimberly gained understanding and compassion for her patient’s experiences, she discovered her love for the niche of natural beauty. Her injection training focuses on facial rejuvenation artistry using medical skin care and cosmetic injectables, and she offers micro-needling and laser treatments for facial skin rejuvenation. While she uses her interpersonal skills to improve the lives of her patients, her care for others extends well beyond her practice and into her community.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Allure Skin

Health was affected and forced to close. Kimberly chose to use the time to support other small and local businesses that were also affected by the shutdown. Allure Skin Health focused on the health and safety of not only patients, but also Allure staff and the local community. Allure Skin Health received the WEDC’s approval to open as a healthcare facility at the beginning of May and has committed to extra health, safety, and training, and will continue to do so.

For Kimberly, a love of helping people look and feel their best has transcended far beyond her initial oncology career in Chicago to become something that is felt far and wide throughout her community. Whether it’s one patient at Allure or the entire Sun Prairie community, Kimberly will always choose kindness.

804 Liberty Blvd, Suite 206, Sun Prairie, 608.772.0069, allureskinhealth.com

