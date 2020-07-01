The Face of Law: Boardman Clark

Versatile. Nimble. Comprehensive expertise.

These attributes have proven essential to Boardman Clark and its clients, especially in these challenging times.

Associate Catherine Wiese joined the full-service firm after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School last year.

“Boardman Clark has been dedicated to fostering my development as an attorney by exposing me to a variety of practice groups,” Wiese says. “Associates are encouraged to try different areas in order to receive the experience we need to effectively serve our clients and to be successful.”

This hands-on experience has been vital in facing the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Wiese explains, “To address current client needs and concerns, I shifted focus from my primary areas of practice and took time to learn the intricacies of COVID-19-related legislation. This kind of flexibility and dedication is important so we may help our clients navigate these difficult times.”

One of Madison’s oldest firms, Boardman Clark serves individual, business and public sector clients regionally, nationally and globally.

“Everyone has stepped up,” Wiese says. “This collaborative environment ensures we serve our clients to the best of our abilities.”

1 S. Pinckney St., Suite 410, Madison, 608.257.9521, boardmanclark.com

