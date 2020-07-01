The Face of Auto Collision Repairs Collision Masters

Jeff Swafford, owner of Collision Masters body shop in Waunakee, credits his team’s resiliency and positive attitude for making it through some very challenging times.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the state, Collision Masters quickly shifted its business model to offer completely contact-free estimates and repairs. This flexibility has allowed the company to remain open for business and continue to provide top-quality, full-service collision-repair services.

Technology helps Collision Masters stay safely connected with its clients. Using the shop’s recently upgraded online estimation tool, customers can snap photos of their vehicle, upload them to the website and receive an estimate via email or text, all from the comfort (and distance) of their homes. Text messaging makes it easier to communicate at less traditional times of day.

These solutions have been especially helpful for customers —such as first responders and health care workers — who are busy taking care of our community during the day and can’t stop by or call during business hours.

Of course, with fewer people on the roads, accidents have decreased. That’s great news for drivers, of course, but it has led to lower demand for repairs.

“I’m amazed. I have such a great crew,” Swafford says. “Instead of getting frustrated, the team pulled together to pitch in on other projects when they aren’t taking care of customers.”

Those other projects include a major deep cleaning of the existing facility and a new state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot addition. Swafford has been planning the project for over a year but hadn’t had the free time or ability to turn those dreams into a reality — until now. When his team isn’t working on vehicle repair, they’re cleaning, prepping, painting and making equipment repairs and replacements.

“This upgrade will allow us to offer many additional in-house services to our customers,” Swafford says, “and make Collision Masters an even better place to work.”

