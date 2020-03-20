The Electric Needle calls for volunteers to sew masks for healthcare workers

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– The Electric Needle is looking for volunteers to sew masks for healthcare workers at UW Hospital and Meriter Hospital.

The mask for Meriter Hospital is designed to prolong the life of N95 masks. They are made of cotton, which can be sterilized and reused.

Owner Jen Mulder said the mask took about 45 minutes to make.



“I think it really speaks to the sewing community. We really are a group of people who care about our communities, and want to do whatever we can,” Mulder said.

UW Hospital is designing their own pattern for an effective mask.

The Electric Needle is putting together a list on their website for other items that also may be needed in the community, including caps for healthcare workers and bags for food pantries.

Masks can be dropped off or shipped to The Electric Needle.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments