The Del-Bar remains a classic

At The Del-Bar, it feels like less has changed than has stayed the same. In this case, that’s a very good thing.

One big change occurred when a new owner took over the historic supper club destination in Wisconsin Dells in 2018. Opened in 1943 by Jim and Alice Wimmer, The Del-Bar switched hands to their son, Jeff Wimmer, in 1973. Looking to retire with his wife, Jane, they sold to Amy Wimmer, Jeff’s daughter. So really, that big change in 2018 was more of a handoff, making The Del-Bar third-generation owned.

Amy Wimmer, who grew up in the restaurant but left for what became a successful 20-year career in tech in Colorado, came back to her hometown to buy one of Wisconsin’s most popular supper clubs. She now runs it with her sister, Ann, who became a partner in the business.

“We’re constantly trying to make improvements without changing too much, of course,” Wimmer says.

Their goal is to preserve The Del-Bar that’s been beloved by thousands of locals and visitors across several generations. They wouldn’t think of changing the architectural features created by Frank Lloyd Wright protege James Dresser, whose remodels transformed what had been a small log cabin built in 1938. A classic menu favors local, high-quality steaks and seafood, plus other mainstays — some of which have been on the menu since the beginning. The chef, Mike Uptagraw, has been with The Del-Bar for almost 30 years. He was 14 when he started washing dishes there. Wimmer remembers working with him back then. He went to culinary school, came back and has been head chef ever since. Many on the staff of 90-plus have been with the restaurant for 10, 20 or 30 years. They loyally serve guests in the about 10,000-square-foot restaurant with 220 seats.

Although the pandemic shut the supper club down for a while, business is now absolutely booming, Wimmer says. There’s a line out the door for happy hour, the bar fills up every night by 5 p.m. and reservations are strongly encouraged, because weekend spots fill up a week or two in advance. Wimmer was aggressive with advertising, encouraging Madisonians to make the trip from a locked-down Dane County for a dining experience they had missed during Safer at Home orders.

But maybe one of the biggest reasons The Del-Bar continues to fill its many rooms every night: Supper clubs have become dining destinations for the nostalgia-seeking crowd. That’s turned some of the owners of really old supper clubs into celebrities. Wimmer says guests will come to Wisconsin Dells specifically to go to The Del-Bar, and they often come two nights in a row. She’s heard of other couples making road trips to check off as many Wisconsin supper clubs as they can. They bring their big coffee table supper club tribute books with them, ready to be signed by the owners when they dine at their restaurants. Afterward, they’ll post about their evening on Facebook groups like Wisconsin Supper Club Enthusiasts, which has close to 60,000 members.

“I think supper clubs are so hot, it’s insane,” Wimmer says. “Even more so than two years ago. It must be four times a week they come in and want their book signed.”

She’ll wait at the host stand with a pen, happy to leave her signature on The Del-Bar page. The next guest might be an 80-year-old man who’s been coming to the supper club since he was 10.

Photos by Joseph Leute for Del Bar

Photos by Joseph Leute for Del Bar

Photos by Joseph Leute for Del Bar

Photos by Joseph Leute for Del Bar

“It’s really cool to hear their stories, and some people even tell me, ‘Your grandma would be so proud,’ ” Wimmer says. “That does get a little bit emotional. We’re just happy to be here and able to do it. And the fact that my grandparents and then my dad and his wife maintained such a great business that we can just kind of grow on.”