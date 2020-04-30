The coronavirus is affecting the way students apply to, enroll in the University of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.– The coronavirus is changing how and where students go to college, and the University of Wisconsin is no exception.

May 1st is typically the deadline for incoming freshman to accept, decline, or request an extension to the University of Wisconsin. School administrators say they’ve always been willing to give students with extenuating circumstances an extension, but this year, all students will automatically receive one.

Students now have until June 1st to accept their offers for the fall semester. That’s just one of the changes happening at the university, according to Greg Bump, who works for the Office of the Chancellor.

According to Bump, many students have already made up their minds and are making deposits for the fall semester. But he says it’ll still be a few more weeks until we’ll know what the class of 2021 will really look like.

“Every year, we utilize our wait list after our deposit deadline to finalize our class, and will continue to do so this year,” said Bump.

Right now, there’s a nationwide trend among first year college students to stay closer to home, according to a study in the Chronicle of Higher Education. While Bump says that hasn’t happened yet at the university, Wisconsin already has a commitment to admit and enroll 5,200 new in-state undergrads each year.

The university also has a total of 4,000 international students from more than 130 countries. Bump says only time will tell how Covid-19 will impact them. Many international students are making early tuition payments, and they’re excited about becoming Badgers, according to Bump.

“There are questions related to visas, and if and when consulates will open and how courses will be delivered in fall,” said Bump. “Like our peers, we are planning for any and all situations and learning all we can as we prepare for the fall.”

The coronavirus is also changing the way the university showcases its campus. Since there are no on-site tours, the university is offering a virtual tour online. It also has a variety of virtual admitted as well as prospective student events. There are online live Q&As every week to allow future Badgers to connect with campus support services and other students to get their questions answered.

