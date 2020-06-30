The Coopers Tavern responds to arrest, protests

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – We’re hearing for the first time from one of the restaurants that claim they were threatened by activists last week.

The Coopers Tavern posted on their Facebook page that they know marginalized voices need to be heard, and they support people’s right to protest.

They added they try to handle situations on their own instead of calling police, but they felt the safety of staff and customers was at risk when they called the police on Devonere Johnson last week.

In their statement, Coopers says they understand protests can be disruptive and cause a disturbance, but they felt the incident went beyond that and crossed over into threats of physical violence.

They say they called the police when they felt Johnson threatened to use a baseball bat he was carrying. Activists say Johnson didn’t threaten anyone with the bat and was remaining peaceful, even if he was disruptive.

Devonere Johnson is now facing federal extortion charges after prosecutors say he and two other men threatened violence at another business if they didn’t donate money for their cause.

The safety of our employees and guests at The Coopers Tavern, and all Food Fight restaurants, is our highest priority…. Posted by The Coopers Tavern on Monday, June 29, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments