The Convenient Way to a Confident Smile

Dental Health Associates of Madison

The professionals at Dental Health Associates of Madison want to make it easy for patients to get high-quality, compassionate care in comfortable, well-equipped clinics. “We know not everyone loves coming to the dentist, so we strive to make our patients comfortable in a stress-and-judgment-free environment,” says Dr. Greg Sobczak, a dentist at the East Clinic.

DHA has over thirty dentists at seven locations in and around Madison, putting a dental office within easy reach of most patients. The team of highly trained dentists offers a comprehensive list of services, including general and family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, periodontics, implants, and endodontics — a specialty in treating the pulp of the tooth.

In addition to dentists, the quality and longevity of dental assistants, hygienists, and office staff can make a big difference in the quality of a visit to the dentist. Patients can feel comfortable that they will see the same friendly faces time after time, instead of working with new staff at each visit.

DHA’s presence in Madison is not simply a factor of the many offices around town: outside of the clinics, dentists and staff support over two dozen community organizations, including American Family Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Second Harvest, and Gilda’s Club. They participate not just with financial contributions but through active involvement in events and initiatives.

The team at DHA pride themselves in helping each patient move forward on a treatment plan that’s best for that individual. The variety of services at DHA makes that not only possible, but convenient. While DHA is able to care for each facet of a patient’s dental health, the greater goal is to treat oral health as just one facet of overall health and well-being, and to focus on the whole person. They believe that by improving their patients’ dental health and appearance, they’re also helping them build confidence and overall well-being.

At a Glance

What our Patients Say: “I just had the BEST first time out since the COVID madness started. Shoutout to Dental Health Associates of Madison for doing all they can to keep patients and staff safe!”

Years in practice: 51

American Center Clinic: 5002 AmCenter Dr., 467-3000

Downtown Clinic: 44 E. Mifflin St., Suite 204, 256-0499

East Clinic: 49 N. Walbridge Ave., 246-2555

South Clinic: 2971 Chapel Valley Rd., 661-6400

University Clinic: 2713 Marshall Ct., 442-4400

West-Gammon Clinic: 7001 Old Sauk Rd., 833-2578

West-Old Sauk Clinic: 7017 Old Sauk Rd., 833-1889

Online: dhamadison.com

For more Top Dentists, click here.