‘The Collective’ partners with Lyft to provide free rides to polls in 9 key battleground states

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

WASHINGTON — The Collective, an organization dedicated to supporting causes that politically impact the Black community, announced today that they will offer free rides to polls for up to 50,000 voters in nine battleground states in a partnership with the ride share app Lyft.

“This is the election of our lives, and we need to make sure every voter is able to make their voice heard,” said The Collective’s Founder Quentin James.

Voters can claim up to $30 in ride share credits for a free ride to the polls in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Users will be provided with codes for their Lyft app as part of The Collective’s Vote to Live campaign, an effort to register and engage voters.

“To get the kind of representation we need on the issues that matter, voters need to show up to the polls. It’s that simple, and we’re providing access to get there because we can’t leave anything up to chance,” said James.

The campaign partnered with Black Hollywood celebrities including Magic Johnson, Kerry Washington, Michael Ealy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Common and NBA stars Ray Allen, DeMar DeRozan, Harrison Barnes and Kemba Walker for a range of initiatives, including radio ads, Party to the Polls, and other efforts to drive Black voter registration and turnout.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.