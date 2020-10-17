The City of Monroe elects no formal Halloween plans for 2020

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

iStock/CatLane Nearly half of all respondents (45 percent) said they planned to to head to a discount store such as Target or Walmart for their Halloween purchases. That was followed by specialty Halloween/costume stores (35 percent), department stores (25 percent), grocery stores (24 percent) and online stores (24 percent).

MONROE, Wis. — The City of Monroe Common Council’s Public Safety Committee elected to set no hours or formal Halloween plans for 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus. There are no sanctioned activities planned.

The committee said that they recommend persons follow CDC and Green County Public Health Department guidelines when deciding if they will allow their children to trick or treat door to door.

Additionally, if residents do not wish to take part in Trick or Treat or hand out candies, then they should not turn on their home porch lights, according to a release. Persons who choose to trick or treat should only visit a small group of close and known people.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.