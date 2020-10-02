The City of Madison promotes new ‘Walk-tober’ event

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is promoting a new event called “Walk-tober” in an effort to motivate people to walk for transportation and health during the month of October.

“Walk-tober is meant to celebrate walking and encourage people to get out,” said Pedestrian Bicycle Administrator Renee Callaway. “The event also intends to increase awareness of the value of walking to our residents, visitors, neighborhoods and city both as transportation and as recreation.”

“Walk-tober” offers planned and independent opportunities including new walking route ideas each week, a walking challenge, a reading list, a school challenge and activities you can do on your own or with your own household.

Organizers are encouraging participants to practice mindfulness and safety as Madison and Dane County see record levels of coronavirus cases.

More details can be found at Walk-tober.