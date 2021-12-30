‘The center of national politics’: Wisconsin political reporters recap 2021 in For the Record special report

Half-hour special will air Sunday, Jan. 2, on CBS after 'Face the Nation'

by Naomi Kowles

(Left to right): Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Emilee Fannon, CBS 58 Milwaukee; Scott Bauer, Associated Press; Laurel White, Wisconsin Public Radio (WISC-TV Photo)

MADISON, Wis. — After a politically divisive year that saw Wisconsin in national headlines multiple times, four political reporters are sitting down with News 3 Now’s Naomi Kowles to recap what’s important from 2021–and look ahead to 2022.

RELATED: Insurrection, partisan turmoil, election division: A 2021 timeline of Wisconsin politics

Patrick Marley from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Emilee Fannon from CBS 58 Milwaukee, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press, and Laurel White from Wisconsin Public Radio have covered some of Wisconsin’s biggest political headlines, and they reflect on the year in a half-hour special Sunday morning at 10:30 on CBS.

“We always seem to be at the center of national politics,” Marley said. “We will again in 2022.”

Video, coming soon: What to expect in 2022

Video, coming soon: Behind the headlines: How political reporters cut through fact and fiction

Video, coming Sunday, Jan. 2: Full half-hour special

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.