‘The center of national politics’: Wisconsin political reporters recap 2021 in For the Record special report
Half-hour special will air Sunday, Jan. 2, on CBS after 'Face the Nation'
MADISON, Wis. — After a politically divisive year that saw Wisconsin in national headlines multiple times, four political reporters are sitting down with News 3 Now’s Naomi Kowles to recap what’s important from 2021–and look ahead to 2022.
Patrick Marley from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Emilee Fannon from CBS 58 Milwaukee, Scott Bauer from the Associated Press, and Laurel White from Wisconsin Public Radio have covered some of Wisconsin’s biggest political headlines, and they reflect on the year in a half-hour special Sunday morning at 10:30 on CBS.
“We always seem to be at the center of national politics,” Marley said. “We will again in 2022.”
