The Brass Ring

Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat 1pm-5pm

608-256-9359

thebrassringmadison.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

SALAD

Caesar Salad

romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, topped with croutons

Garden Salad

a blend of fresh red and green romaine lettuce, baby spinach, radicchio, and arugula, topped with shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and croutons

Soup du Jour

call ahead to find out about our scrumptious soup of the day

APPETIZER

Deep Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds

with house-made buttermilk ranch

Boneless Wings

tossed in our house-made spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce

Basket of Waffle Fries

with house-made habanero aioli

MAIN

The Firehouse

a 1/3 pound Hereford beef patty fire grilled to order and topped with dill Havarti cheese, ham off the bone, fresh jalapeños, sliced pepperoncinis, and garlic aioli, served on a ciabatta bun

Dashelito’s Asian Chicken Sandwich

chicken breast marinated in Dashelito’s Red Honey Habañero sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and rice vinegar, grilled to perfection and topped with pepperjack, bean sprouts, fried chow mein noodles, and teriyaki glaze, served on a gourmet split-top bun

The Wisconsin

a 1/3 pound Hereford beef patty fire grilled to order and topped with fresh cheddar cheese curds, sauerkraut, locally sourced bratwurst, and stone ground mustard, served on a pretzel bun