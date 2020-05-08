Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
The Brass Ring
Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat 1pm-5pm
608-256-9359
thebrassringmadison.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
SALAD
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, topped with croutons
Garden Salad
a blend of fresh red and green romaine lettuce, baby spinach, radicchio, and arugula, topped with shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and croutons
Soup du Jour
call ahead to find out about our scrumptious soup of the day
APPETIZER
Deep Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds
with house-made buttermilk ranch
Boneless Wings
tossed in our house-made spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce
Basket of Waffle Fries
with house-made habanero aioli
MAIN
The Firehouse
a 1/3 pound Hereford beef patty fire grilled to order and topped with dill Havarti cheese, ham off the bone, fresh jalapeños, sliced pepperoncinis, and garlic aioli, served on a ciabatta bun
Dashelito’s Asian Chicken Sandwich
chicken breast marinated in Dashelito’s Red Honey Habañero sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and rice vinegar, grilled to perfection and topped with pepperjack, bean sprouts, fried chow mein noodles, and teriyaki glaze, served on a gourmet split-top bun
The Wisconsin
a 1/3 pound Hereford beef patty fire grilled to order and topped with fresh cheddar cheese curds, sauerkraut, locally sourced bratwurst, and stone ground mustard, served on a pretzel bun