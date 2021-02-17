The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County hosting virtual ‘Hearts for Helping’ show Saturday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is hosting one of its biggest annual events virtually on Saturday night.

Hearts for Helping: Live from Dane County has a goal to raise $350,000 for the Clubs. It will include a youth talent show, celebrity appearances and a community hero awards. The winner oof the talent show receives a $5,000 grand prize.

The event starts live 7 p.m. from The Sylvee and can be watched on Channel 3000’s Facebook page and Channel 3000+ streaming platforms.

Local businesses and community leaders will also be recognized for their work over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a complete list of awards that will be given:

Jackie Morris will receive the Black Excellence Hero Award

Jenny Meicher Santek will receive the Philanthropy Hero Award

Corey Marionneaux will receive the Commitment To Social Justice Hero Award

David Endres will receive the Corporate Social Responsibility Hero Award

Chef Dave Heide will receive the Excellence In Community Service Hero Award

Jazzman Brown will receive the Outstanding Individual Achievement Hero Award “This past year, we have seen tremendous support for Dane County community members by individuals andorganizations alike. We are excited to take the opportunity to recognize these outstanding companies and individuals during our Hearts for Helping event,” said Michael Johnson, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, in a statement.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company, the lead sponsor for this event, has pledged $30,000 to support services that thee Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County provide for its members, including Saturday’s event.

“NGL is proud to sponsor this year’s Hearts for Helping event in support of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. We’re excited for this and future opportunities to partner on community focused efforts that are thoughtful, inclusive, and impactful,” said Dwayne Maddox, Marketing Director, National Guardian Life Insurance Company, in a stament.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will be the keynote speaker for the event.

