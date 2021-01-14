‘The bomb is inside me’: Police arrest man who threatened to detonate bomb on city bus

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he threatened to detonate a bomb on a Madison Metro bus near East Washington Avenue and North Street.

The suspect, a 48-year-old, was reportedly causing a disturbance on the bus when he yelled that he had a bomb and was “going to detonate it.”

Police said the man struggled with responding officers as they tried to take him into custody. During the struggle, the man said “the bomb is inside me!” He was later taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

He will be booked into the Dane County Jail on charges tied to the threat.

The Madison Police Department did not identify the man in an initial incident report.

