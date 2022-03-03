The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field to return for fifth season this year

The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field is returning for its fifth season this summer.

According to a press release, the Bodega will take place once a month throughout May, June and July. Attendees can shop from a wide variety of local vendors. The Bodega features everything from handmade jewelry and unique antiques to fresh microgreens and delicious caramels.

There’s a lineup of food trucks and beer and wine vendors, along with yard games, an interactive children’s area and live music spread out over the field.

The dates for summer 2022 Bodega are May 6, June 3 and July 22 and each event will run from 5-9 p.m.