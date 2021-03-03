The Big Share raises nearly $700K for local non-profits

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Share, an annual fundraiser for numerous local nonprofits, has raised nearly $700,000 for local nonprofits as of Wednesday afternoon.

The seventh annual fundraiser featured virtual events and fundraising challenges on Monday and Tuesday to drive donations.

“Recognizing that the COVID crisis is not over and the Black Lives Matter movement continues to teach us how we can do more for racial justice, it’s more important than ever to support groups that work for equality and systemic change,” Executive Director Cheri Dubiel said. “If we are going to recover from 2020, we have to make justice our focus. This work is already happening, and you can be a part of it with your support through The Big Share.”

Three local organizations, Urban Triage, Natural Circles of Support and Inspire Barber College, participated in the Big Share for the first time this year.

A total of 4,700 people had donated as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a tally on the event’s website.

