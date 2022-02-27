The Big Share hopes to raise $500,000 for local nonprofits

Tuesday marks the eighth annual The Big Share event, hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin online to raise funds for local nonprofits focused on social and environmental justice.

The campaign, themed “Make Change Happen,” has a $500,000 goal for its 70 nonprofit partners, targeting 5,000 individual donations at the end of the event.

“Now is a key time to support the nonprofits working for equality and systemic change,” Community Shares Executive Director Cheri Dubiel says. “The last two years have both demonstrated and exacerbated the need for change.”

The event will feature the “Big Share Live,” a day-long telethon that will highlight interviews with nonprofit leaders. New to the event this year are prizes for organizations that raise the most money, and for the organization that secures donations from the largest number of donors.

Donors can give to individual organizations or give directly to Community Shares to support all participating groups. The full list of organizations can be found here.

“Our member groups work to improve life and create a just place for all,” Dubiel says. “The Big Share gives every donor, large or small, an opportunity to empower these groups and make change happen.”