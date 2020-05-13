The Biergarten at Olbrich Park opening Thursday for carryout orders
MADISON, Wis. — The Biergarten at Olbrich Park is opening Thursday for carryout orders.
According to a Facebook post, the Biergarten cannot allow customers to drink beer in Olbrich Park due to the Governor’s Safer at Home order, but they will offer an expanded beer and ‘Bierbox’ food menu so customers can enjoy the Biergarten at home.
The post said every Bierbox will come with a $1 off coupon for a future tap beer selection once customers can be at the Biergarten again.
Customers can place an order on their website here.