The average family is spending an extra $30/week on groceries: How to cut down on your bill

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– It’s not just you: the price of everything from clothes and cars, to gas and groceries, is up. According to the Department of Labor, prices have increased 6.8% from 2020. That’s the highest rate of inflation in nearly 40 years.

Some of the most noticeable impacts are at the grocery store, where getting harder to not only find some products, but reasonable prices. The average family is spending an extra $30/month on groceries, compared to November 2020.

“The only way you’re going to see a grocery store rollback a price increase is if the suppliers and supply chain who gave them that product reduce their prices,” said Brandon Scholz, President of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

Those challenges have only worsened in the past year, and that’s why prices have gone, and keep going, up.

“Yeah, you can check advertising and go online and do all that research,” added Scholz. “But no, there’s not a simple way to say, ‘Who’s got everything I want at the right prices?'”

Here are a few ways you can shop smarter:

When products are on sale, buy extra. Most items go on sale every 6 to 8 weeks. Avoid food that spoils quickly. Feeding America found the average family of four throws away $133 of produce/month. Shop in-season. Many Dane County Farmers’ Market producers offer their products online, even during the winter.

“A lot of people have this misconception that the only people who come to a food pantry are ones who are experiencing homelessness or are unemployed,” said Helen Osborn, Director of Operations at The River Food Pantry Madison.

“That’s not true. Many of them do have housing, and they are employed. But with all the costs, all their bills, sometimes being employed isn’t enough,” she continued.

More than 3,500 new families registered to pick up curbside groceries at The River during the pandemic, and the Madison-based pantry continues to serve 1,000+ families/week.

“If you’re facing concerns about paying your bills and feeding your family, please reach out to us,” Osborn said.

Click here for information on how to get help from The River.

In a position to help? Click here for information on how to donate to The River.

