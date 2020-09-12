The Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual flower sale fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. — The annual Alzheimer’s mum sale is this weekend. All funds raised by the sale will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
On Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. customers can shop a variety of colorful mums for ten dollars each. The fundraiser will take place at three different locations in McFarland, Stoughton and Oregon.
The association’s typical fundraising efforts have been limited this year due to Covid-19. To ensure safe shopping, customers are encouraged to wear masks and sanitizer will be available for use at all sites.
Flower quantities are limited and colors are first come first serve.
