‘That’s what drives me’: Herbig remembers all his missed plays

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — There are some plays that just stick with players. For Nick Herbig, any play that he missed or didn’t do well on stays with him.

Instead of making the same mistake again, Herbig makes sure that the next time he’s on the field, in the same situation, there’s a different outcome.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.