Tharsella “Sally” (Theis) Kaltenberg

Windsor – Tharsella “Sally” (Theis) Kaltenberg, age 96 passed away on Saturday December 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s hospital.

She was born on February 27th, 1925, in the Town of Dane, WI, the daughter of Nicholas and Antonia Theis. She was the last of eight children to be raised by her widowed mother on a farm in the Springfield-Lodi area. Later in life, she met her future husband Norbert Kaltenberg at a dance in Springfield Corners and were ultimately married on April 24th, 1947. After marriage to Norbert, they moved to a farm in Waunakee before ultimately settling in Windsor, WI and raising their eight children. Sally has always stated she’s had a long and prosperous life, telling stories that her mother’s family farm was the first in the area to have indoor plumbing. This prosperity continued to grow into their marriage as they farmed and ultimately developed their Windsor property into residential homes under the company name of Kaltenberg Homes. Although Norbert couldn’t pound a nail in the wall to hang a picture, his card club buddies could, many of whom were local business owners and skilled laborers. As their business grew, they moved from their farmhouse and built their first family home on the corner of Sunset Meadow Dr. / Second Street and later at the opposite corner is where they built their final home. This was where Sally lived until moving into assisted living at the age of 92. Although Sally was a small statured woman, she held a very large presence. Sally was the Matriarch of the Kaltenberg family. She was generous, classy and very sassy, providing free and unfiltered comments to all who could hear her. She was an amazing woman who will not only be missed by those within her family, but many who came into contact with her bold style.

Sally is survived by three sons, Richard, Wayne and Bob (Faye) Kaltenberg, five daughters, Pat (Bill) Tatge, Jean Minick, Linda Scherer, Judy (Brien) Sigurslid and Brenda (Doug) Johnson. 19 Grandchildren, Rachel, Kevin, Kory, Robin, Jason, Jessica, Jennifer, Jody, Mike, Dan, Melissa, Matt, Nicole, Heidi, Jamie, Jordan, Taylor, Baylee, Brook and three step grandchildren Eric, Shaun and Adam. Also, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Norbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Olaf’s Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St. Deforest, WI on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. A luncheon will follow at the church hall.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family at a later date.

