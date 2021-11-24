Thanksgiving travel: when is the best time to leave?

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Millions of people across the country will be traveling ahead of Thanksgiving.

So when is the best time to leave if you’re trying to beat the rush?

If you’re driving, travel experts say the best time to hit the road is after 9 p.m. Wednesday and before 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

After the holiday, experts say the best time to head back home is before noon on Saturday and Sunday, as more delays are expected in the afternoons over the weekend.

Airports will also likely be packed the rest of the week, so if you’re flying, experts say you should plan on giving yourself plenty of time to get through security. If you’re planning on taking an Uber or Lyft to the airport, you might also want to consider scheduling a ride ahead of time, because a driver shortage could make it hard to find a ride when you need one if you don’t book it ahead of time.

Also, a reminder — even if you’re outside of Dane County, masks are mandatory in airports and on airplanes.

