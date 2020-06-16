Thanh C. Pahn

MADISON -Thanh C. Phan, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1939, the son of Sam Phan and Huyen Do.

Thanh was a great father, grandfather and brother. He loved music. He enjoyed composing music and playing the guitar, violin and piano. Thanh taught violin, guitar and French in Vietnam. He was a wonderful storyteller and a very humble and lovable man.

Thanh is survived by three daughters, Truc (Hai Le) Phan, Tung (Trung Tran) Phan and Van (Vincent To) Phan; son, Anthony V. Phan; four grandchildren, Stephanie Le, Andrew Tran, Aden Tran and Ethan To; four brothers, Minh Phan, Tam Phan, Y Phan and Khanh Phan; three sisters, Mai Phan, Cuc Phan and Lan Phan; sister-in-law, Lien Du; two brothers-in-law, Minh Chung and Huy Chung; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lien Phan; two brothers, Chanh Phan and Ly Phan; and his first wife, Do Tran. He later remarried Hung Du, who passed away in 2015.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.

