MADISON – Thalia C. Putney (nee Little), of Madison, Wisconsin and Wilmington, Delaware died peacefully Feb. 26, 2021, at the age of 86 from cardiac issues.

Thalia grew up in southern New Jersey and graduated from Moorestown Friends School in 1953, and Earlham College in 1957. She played varsity sports in high school and college, and later played on the Delaware Field Hockey and New Atlantic Field Hockey Association teams. While a middle school science teacher at Wilmington Friends School from 1974-1992, she coached tennis and field hockey. Thalia was a great inspiration to countless girls in athletics, and was inducted into Earlham College’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

Thalia cherished the outdoors and taught with the Delaware Nature Education Society from 1970-1995, inspiring many children to appreciate and respect our natural world. She was a Winterthur Museum Docent from 1969-1984. As someone with lifelong Quaker interests, she was involved with various meetings over the years, and was most recently active with the Moorestown Friends Meeting from 2005-2015. She was a lifelong photographer.

Thalia is survived by daughter, Laura Wright and her husband, Andy and daughter, Annie Putney; and two grandchildren, Tristan and Ted.

She was predeceased by her son, Thomas B. Putney.

Due to current limitations on gatherings, we will not be having any services, but ask that everyone take a moment of silence in appreciation of Thalia: her cheerfulness, her kindness, and her love of nature and life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local chapter of The Nature Conservancy, or a nonprofit environmental charity of your choice.

