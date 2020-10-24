Texas man arrested in Monroe County on suspicion of 2nd OWI

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

freeimages.com

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested 35-year-old Ricardo Muniz of Los Fresnos, Texas on Friday night on suspicion of his second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop of his car after a report came in that a female was struck by his vehicle in the Backwater Bar and Grill parking lot.

The trooper reported observing multiple signs of impairment and after administering sobriety tests, arrested Muniz for his 2nd OWI offense causing injury.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.