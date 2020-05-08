Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

4pm-8:30pm

608-242-1800

textubbstacos.com

Taco Bar for 12 – $40

We provide the fixins, you build ’em how you like ’em.

Comes with tortilla chips and house salsas; beans (refried or black); rice; pico de gallo; mixed cheeses; crema; and 12 taco shells (flour; corn; or crispy corn).

Pick up to two fillings from: Chicken Tinga, Spiced Ground Beef, Black Bean, Sweet Potato, or, Pork Carnitas.