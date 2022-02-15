test for inline articles

Honor guard soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Russia says that some units participating in military exercises will begin returning to their bases. That adds to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently.
Emilio Morenatti – staff, AP
